AXS Introduces Biometric Tech For Its Ticketing App

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing platform and services company AXS announced the launch of its new biometric authentication feature in the company’s mobile app.

The technology, billed as a first in the ticketing industry, allows users to access accounts and their tickets through facial recognition or fingerprint technology, enhancing security while reducing the need to remember passwords.

Additionally, the biometric technology will allow users to recover forgotten account information by using their biometric information.

“We are thrilled to introduce biometric authentication to our mobile app,” said Justin Burleigh, Chief Product Officer at AXS. “This feature not only enhances security for our users but also streamlines the ticketing process, allowing fans to focus on enjoying their live event journey.”

The new on device biometric authentication feature is now available to all AXS users through the latest version of the AXS mobile app.