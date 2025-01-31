Miami MusicTech Sets March Summit, Startup Competition

(Hypebot) — The first Miami MusicTech Summit is set for Tuesday, March 25 at the Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami. The conference will showcase the city’s exploding music tech and innovation scene.

$199 early bird Summit ticket prices end Friday, February 1st.

The Miami MusicTech Summit is an offshoot of the pivotal SF MusicTech Summit that ran from 2009 – 2017.

SFMT masterminds Brian and Shoshana Zisk moved from San Francisco to Miami and are restarting the conference to showcase what they found there.

“a Capital of Capital”

“Just like we got to San Francisco before the .com boom,” says Brian, “we’ve now got to Miami as it grows into being a Capital of Capital.” Shoshana grew up there and graduated form the University of Miami with degrees in both music and law.

Speakers and panelists already announced for Miami Music Tech 2025 include Fabrice Sergent of Bandsintown, Hisham Dahud of ArtistPro, Gregg Stein of Triple D Ventures, Laura Kirby of FestForms and more.

Miami MusicTech Summit Startup Challenge

The Miami MusicTech Summit Startup Challenge will spotlight and promote early stage music tech companies while connecting them with Miami’s musictech community and beyond.

Winners will be featured on stage on March 25 in Miami in front of an audience of music tech professionals, innovators, developers, VCs and CEOs.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday March 7, 2025. Find more info here.

Bruce Houghton