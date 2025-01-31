Influence Media Partners Raises $360 million From Investors

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Influence Media Partners, the media consulting, strategic planning, and brand development company, announced it has secured $360 million in debt financing through an inaugural private securitization, with backing from investors such as Nuveen, PPM America, Aflac, Pacific Life, and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners.

The transaction was led by Goldman Sachs and Truist Securities, acting as Co-Structuring and Joint Placement Agents, as well as BlackRock as a Joint Placement Agent.

“Securing this funding is a testament to Influence’s thoughtful, disciplined and highly strategic vision that prioritizes artist partnership and strong collaboration. Our strategy has allowed us to amass an exceptional roster of catalogs and artist partners who are the heartbeat of Influence Media. This new round of financing will enable us to continue expanding our portfolio, unlock new opportunities, and join forces with even more incredible talent. We are grateful to our partners at Goldman, Truist and BlackRock for their relentless commitment to this accomplishment.” – Lynn Hazan, Co-Managing Partner at Influence Media

“BlackRock was thrilled to partner with Influence as both a long-term investor and placement agent in this transaction. We continue to be impressed by the team’s financial discipline and underwriting. Additionally, the high-quality roster of institutional investors in this deal is a testament to the strength of the platform that Lylette, Lynn, and Rene have built.” – Hilary Thorndike, Managing Director at BlackRock.