Oak View Group Secures Arvest Bank As A Naming Rights Partner For The Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa

TULSA, OK (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Tulsa and Oak View Group announced a new long-term sponsorship deal with Arvest Bank that includes naming rights for the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa.

The venue, which is managed by Oak View Group, will become the Arvest Convention Center for at least ten years, following the approval of the deal by the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority during its January 30th board meeting.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of the City of Tulsa on by OVG Global Partnerships and will officially go into effect on March 1st.

“This partnership with Arvest Bank is an exciting milestone for the City of Tulsa and our convention center,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “With Oak View Group’s management of the facility and Arvest’s deep commitment to our community, we are confident that this collaboration will help us take the convention center to new heights. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on Tulsa, driving growth, and enhancing the experience for residents and visitors alike.”

“We’re very excited about this partnership and to be associated with a first-class venue that has served the city of Tulsa for more than 60 years,” said Kirk Hays, president of Arvest Bank – Tulsa Region. “Arvest believes in supporting the people and organizations that make our city a better place. This facility plays a vital role in our community, and we’re proud to support its continued success.”

Future plans for the convention center include the addition of a new 650-room headquarters hotel, expanding the facility’s capabilities for private events.

Work on new signage is currently underway and will be unveiled at a later date.