James Aloisio Launches DIY Artist Management Company

(vip-booking) – James Aloisio has launched Southernstate Artist Management.

The company represents a roster of metal, punk, and hardcore artists, including Drain, Koyo, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, and 200 Stab Wounds.

With offices in New York and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Southernstate focuses on artist management and development, leveraging Aloisio’s background in booking, concert promotion, and performance. The company is currently expanding its team and signing additional artists.

Aloisio, originally from Long Island, New York, has experience in the DIY music scene and has worked as a booking agent, show promoter, and musician. His work has contributed to artists securing record deals, festival performances, and brand sponsorships.

“Southernstate Management takes a hands-on approach, building artists from the ground up while not losing sight of the intense, DIY ethics that brought them from basement shows to arena stages” Aloisio said.

Southernstate aims to support artists in growing their careers while maintaining independent values. Alosio can be reached at james@southernstateartistmgmt.com