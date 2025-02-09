CEO And Chair Cindy Mabe Exits Universal Nashville CEO

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – According to multiple media outlets, Cindy Mabe has stepped down as Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN) after nearly two years in the role and more than 18 years with the company. Her reason for departure has not been revealed.

During her time at UMGN, Mabe played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous country music artists, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brothers Osborne, and Little Big Town.

Her leadership was recognized with multiple honors, including the Louise Scruggs Memorial Forum Award from the Country Music Hall of Fame and the SOURCE Hall of Fame Award.

Mabe began her career as a promotions coordinator at RCA Nashville. She later served as Senior Director of Marketing and Artist Development at Arista Records Nashville from 1999 to 2007. She then joined Capitol Records Nashville as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Marketing before moving to UMGN in 2012 as SVP of Marketing. In 2014, she became UMGN President, making her the highest-ranking female label executive in Nashville at the time. She was appointed Chair and CEO in April 2023.

According to Here Nashville, Mike Harris, previously UMGN’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President (EVP), has been appointed CEO. Additionally, nine-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb has been named Chief Creative Officer (CCO).