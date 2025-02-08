Michelle Szeto Piras Launches evergold

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran artist manager Michelle Szeto Piras has launched evergold, a new Nashville-based artist management company.

“With over 18 years of experience in the music industry, I’ve created evergold, where my mission is to guide artists toward sustainable careers. My expertise lies in artist management, marketing and fan engagement strategies, artist/business development and tour marketing. At evergold, I am committed to aligning my work with our values of clarity, purpose, and longevity, ensuring that every strategy is personalized to the artist’s unique vision,” Piras shared via social media.

With almost two decades in the industry, Michelle most recently served as Vice President of 2:42 Management at Paquin Entertainment Group, overseeing the artist management division, orchestrating tours, along with fan engagement, business edvelopment and artist development.

At launch, evergold offers services that include artist management as well as artist/business development, label and project management, marketing, and tour marketing.

Clients at launch include Babygirl, Donovan Woods, End Times Music, and Teenage Dads, among others.