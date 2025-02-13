Fran Healy fronts Travis. He’s a fascinating guy, you’ll be interested in what he has to say whether you know the band’s music or not.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fran-healy/id1316200737?i=1000691810743
https://open.spotify.com/episode/06FqyuROroxI2XxZYGLlu7?si=nJl5Cdz5TYCmiLQVLVqG_g
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/fran-healy-266881722/
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/b3fef39b-c412-4f52-a802-69e21ff44e73/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-fran-healy