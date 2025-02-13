Darius Coleman, Alex Gooe, James Maddocks & Simon Oscroft Sign With Range Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the launch of a dedicated publishing division in 2023, Range Media Partners announced the signing of writers/producers Darius Coleman, Alex Goose, James Maddocks and Simon Oscroft to its music publishing roster.

Coleman, signed in partnership with Tommy Brown and Champagne Therapy Music Group, has worked with an array of artists, including Normani, Chris Brown, Renee Rapp, DJ Khaled and Coco Jones. His co-writ creditse “You See Me” from The Color Purple soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Los Angeles-based producer/songwriter Alex Goose has collaborated with Childish Gambino, Vince Staples, Brockhampton, Aaron Frazer, Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas), Freddie Gibbs, and Kevin Gates. He’s also composed original music for global brands such as Nike, Apple, Samsung, Google, and Target and produced the iconic Ghostbusters theme for the 2016 soundtrack Ghostbusters (Answer the Call).

Maddocks, signed in partnership with Charlie Handsome, is known for his versatility across country, hip-hop and R&B. Recent successes include co-writing Morgan Wallen’s No. 1 country radio hit “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST) and collaborating with artists such as Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Baby and H.E.R.

Simon Oscroft, signed in partnership with Baxter House, is a songwriter from New Zealand now based in Los Angeles. He’s a long-term close collaborator with Almost Monday and co-wrote and produced their current #1 Alternative hit, “Can’t Slow Down.” Other cuts include songs with Pale Waves, The Aces and OneRepublic.

“We’re excited to introduce the latest additions to Range Publishing. These exceptional writers bring remarkable talent, creativity, and expertise, further elevating our roster. Their contributions will play a vital role in our continued growth as we build on the momentum of our first year,” said Casey Robison, Head of Publishing at Range.