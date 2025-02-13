ATC Group Eyes London Stock Exchange Listing

(VIP-NEWS) — Music company All Things Considered Group (ATC) is exploring a potential move to the London Stock Exchange following a strong financial performance in 2024, with revenue soaring to £50 million from £24.1 million in 2023.

ATC, which represents artists like Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, and The Lumineers, reported an anticipated adjusted operating EBITDA of £1.5 million, marking a turnaround from a £460,000 loss the previous year. The company attributed its success to organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and an expanded roster of managers, agents, and artists.

In early 2024, ATC raised £2.3 million to fund its artist representation and direct-to-consumer divisions, further positioning itself for continued growth.

Recent acquisitions include a 50% stake in McKeown Asset Management (now Joy Entertainment Group) and a 55% stake in Raw Power Management. These moves have broadened ATC’s revenue streams into festival management, live music promotion, and venue assets, while also strengthening its artist management portfolio, which now includes Bring Me the Horizon.

With 12 operating businesses spanning artist representation, services, and live events, ATC continues to expand its footprint. It has also agreed to acquire all outstanding shares in Driift, a livestreaming provider.

Currently listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange, ATC said the consideration of a move to the London Stock Exchange remains at an early stage. CEO Adam Driscoll (pictured) highlighted the company’s growth momentum, saying: “This has been a year of material advancement for the Group, in line with our vision of building a full-service music business that delivers for artists across the music industry value chain.

“Our strategy of building an integrated offering to artists is working, with a value proposition tailored to the unique needs of creators’ businesses and which facilitates direct engagement between artists and fans.

“We have entered the new year with the building blocks in place and the scale to capitalise on a growing market opportunity. With a robust financial position, growing profitability and strong pipeline of visible activity, the Board is confident of delivering continued growth in the year ahead.”