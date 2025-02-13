NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music business manager Dan Killian has been named a co-owner and shareholder of the entertainment business management firm FBMM.

“Becoming an owner of FBMM is more than sitting in an equity position,” said FBMM owner and chairman Julie Boos. “We are true partners in every sense of the word and take this decision very seriously. Dan becoming an owner is a testament to the trust and mutual respect we all have for him. We are excited to have him alongside us in the trenches of overseeing the firm’s operations and setting the vision for its future.”

“From celebrating successes to navigating ‘foxhole moments,’ I have seen FBMM’s owners consistently operate with the highest level of integrity,” added Killian. “I could not be more honored to take this next step and lock arms with each of them. To have worked my way to ownership from an entry-level position makes this an especially proud accomplishment for me.”

With more than a decade in the industry, Killian began his career at FBMM and worked his way up the company’s ladder to the role of business manager – the firm’s highest position – faster than anyone in company history. And with his new equity stake in the firm, he becomes the youngest owner in FBMM’s history.

“I have had a front row seat to witness Dan’s growth into a first-class business manager and champion for both our employees and clients. I couldn’t be prouder of him and am grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside him,” said Duane Clark, FBMM owner and president. “More than two decades ago, our founders put into place plans for FBMM to live well beyond any one owner by investing in future generations and providing a path for all of us. As we celebrate 35 years in business this year, we’re excited to see our founders’ vision continue to come to fruition by welcoming Dan to the table.”