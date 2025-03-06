Connor Daly Signs Management Deal With Burning Ground Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Assured Americana artist Connor Daly announces exclusive signing with Burning Ground Entertainment for management. Daly exploded onto the Americana music scene this past July with his debut album, Colors Fade. The album was met with critical acclaim, earning a perfect 10 out of 10 rating from Maverick.

Burning Ground Entertainment is a multi-dimensional artist development, marketing and promotions firm. In addition to management services, its subsidiary, Kore PR, will take over publicity services.

“We are excited to see Connor Daly’s career flourish and thrive,” states Burning Ground Entertainment founder/owner Dawn DeJongh.

At 25, Daly has been songwriting for the better part of the last decade. His musical inspirations include Jason Isbell, Zach Bryan, and Ed Sheeran. His six years of devotion to his craft have resulted in music described by industry professionals as “exquisite,” “sensational,” and “groundbreaking.” Connor just released his new single, “Curtains Never Close,” on Valentine’s Day and plans to release more music this year.