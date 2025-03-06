Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka And Ida Mae’s Chris Turpin Announce New Band – Mirador

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Mirador, the new band co-founded by Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka and Ida Mae’s Chris Turpin, announce their first headlining tour of the US with shows in cities including New York, Nashville, Chicago, LA, and more (full dates below). In the band, GRAMMY Award-winning Greta Van Fleet founding member Kiszka shares vocal, songwriting, and guitar duties with critically acclaimed co-vocalist and guitarist Turpin of Ida Mae. The band shares, “The stage is set. Songs have been committed to the master tape. Our hearts are aflame. Our live shows will feature brand new songs from our upcoming album, which we cannot wait to share with you. Details of the full length will be forthcoming. The story unfolds…” These dates serve to preview forthcoming music from the band, and tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, March 7, at 10 am Local Time.

Fans who were lucky enough to catch Mirador’s initial shows, opening for Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher World Tour in arenas throughout 2024, can attest to the band’s ability to conjure sky-shaking and boundary-bursting rock ‘n’ roll by invoking spirits of ancient myth, traditional folklore, and Delta-born blues in one concentrated musical incantation. The group, filled out by Mikey Sorbello on drums and Nick Pini on bass & keys, stretches the limits of rock ‘n’ roll and showcases the band’s myriad influences and uncompromising vision.

MIRADOR Tour Dates

May 10 – Nashville, TN at Basement East

May 13 – New York, NY at Bowery Ballroom

May 15 – Washington, DC at The Atlantis

May 17 – Detroit, MI at St Andrews Hall

May 18 – Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall

May 20 – Denver, CO at Bluebird Theater

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA at The Troubadour

May 25 – Napa, CA at Bottlerock Festival