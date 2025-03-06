Virgin Music Group Names Adrian Pope As Executive Vice President, Digital Business and Global Partner Relations

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group has announced the appointment of Adrian Pope as Executive Vice President, Digital Business and Global Partner Relations.

In this newly created role, Pope will oversee relationships between Virgin Music Group, its clients, digital partners, and the broader music group. He will be based in Virgin Music Group’s London offices.

Before joining VMG, Pope spent more than two decades at [PIAS], where he held various roles, including Chief Digital Officer and Managing Director of its label distribution and services business, [Integral].

His career also includes positions at Music Week, specialist digital consultancy Understanding & Solutions, and independent label Independiente, where he served as Head of Digital.

“Adrian played a significant part in building [PIAS] and [Integral] into a world-class organization serving the independent music sector,” said JT Myers, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group. “We know his relationships and expertise will be important in our continued growth and success around the world, and we are grateful to have him play a key role on Virgin’s global leadership team.”

“I’m thrilled to work alongside [PIAS] in my new role with Virgin as we expand on our mission to build services that empower independent entrepreneurs all over the world,” said Pope. “Working with JT, Nat, and the global Virgin Music Group team is a fantastic opportunity to help grow a genuinely special and much-needed service.”