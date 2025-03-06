Chris Brudzinski And Dan Mansen Promoted At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Creative communications company Shore Fire Media announced the promotions of Chris Brudzinski to the role of Senior Vice President of Business Affairs and Dan Mansen has been tapped as Business Operations Specialist.

In their new roles at Shore Fire, Brudzinski continues to report to company Founder and CEO Marilyn Laverty, and Mansen to Brudzinski.

“Chris and Dan have been instrumental in our company’s smooth and successful transition from an independent firm to a member of the Dolphin family of great media companies, and the resulting growth of our business and staff,” said Laverty. “We are so grateful for their tremendous skills and professionalism.”

Brudzinski, who previously served as VP of Business Affairs, has spent 26 years as a part of the Shore Fire team after joining the company in 1998 as office manager. Over the length of his tenure, his responsibilities exampanded to include business development, accounting and human resources responsibilities — from overseeing client contracts, revenue projections and financial accounts to talent recruitment and retention.

Brudzinski played a key role in taking the company public when it became a subsidiary of Dolphin, implementing new accounting software and procures to bring the company into compliance with reporting requirements for publicly traded companies.

“I’m so grateful to Marilyn, the staff at Shore Fire and everyone at Dolphin for the opportunity to grow as a business affairs executive, and for their continued support,” said Brudzinski. “The past few years have presented a welcome learning curve, and Dan has likewise really risen to the occasion and grown exponentially — taking on new challenges with confidence and resilience.”

Mansen joined Shore Fire’s mail room in 2016 but established himself as an assistant to Brudzinski in business affairs. In 2022, he was named Shore Fire’s office manager, taking point on the company’s return to office following the COVID pandemic.