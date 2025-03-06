British Pop-Punk Band South Arcade Signs A Publishing Deal With Kobalt

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Kobalt has announced a new publishing deal with rising British pop-punk band South Arcade.

South Arcade has been gaining momentum in recent months following the release of their debut EP late last year. The group now boasts over 800,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, a spot on BBC Radio 1’s daytime playlist, and a sold-out show at London’s KOKO.

“We could not be happier to welcome South Arcade to the Kobalt family,” said Kenny McGoff, Kobalt’s Head of Creative, UK and GSA. “Their songs and talent burst with energy and life. Their global reach is already taking off, and we can’t wait to be part of the journey. Big shoutout to Ben Karter for believing in us as much as we do in all things South Arcade.”

“We’re stoked to be working with Kobalt because they really get what we’re about. As gamers and movie lovers, we know how much music shapes culture—we’ve discovered some of our favorite songs through soundtracks. Can’t wait to see where our music ends up,” added Harmony Scott-Russell, the band’s vocalist and co-songwriter.

Formed in 2021, South Arcade has been making waves with tracks like “Change Your Mind,” which was named Alyx Holcombe’s Track of the Week.

“South Arcade embodies everything that draws me to an artist—immense talent, unwavering drive, and incredibly catchy songs. I’m truly honored to be working with them and their team, and I’m excited for what the future holds for them on a global scale,” said Melissa Emert-Hutner, Kobalt’s Senior Vice President of Creative in New York.