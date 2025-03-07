Peachtree Entertainment Expands Leadership Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Peachtree Entertainment, a prominent global concert promoter based in Nashville, TN, is thrilled to announce the addition of two industry powerhouses to its leadership team. Marty Elliott will join as Vice President of University Relations, and Andrew Goldberg will step in as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in Peachtree Entertainment’s continued expansion and success.

Elliott brings over 27 years of experience in venue management, business development, and talent booking. She has successfully managed a variety of entertainment venues, booked hundreds of national touring concerts, and overseen major festivals and televised events. Elliott has played a key role in venue restoration projects, university event programming, and community engagement initiatives. In her new role with Peachtree Entertainment, she will focus on expanding university relations, forging new partnerships, and assisting with major event planning and execution for concerts and festivals.

Goldberg brings over a decade of expertise in sales, live event marketing, and strategic partnerships, with key roles at Danny Wimmer Presents, Live Nation, and Vinik Sports Group. At Peachtree Entertainment, he will spearhead sponsorship and partnership strategies, overseeing sales, activation, and long-term revenue growth. Goldberg will build and lead a high-performing team, where they will maximize brand collaborations and activation specialists to bring partnerships to life, ensuring that Peachtree Entertainment continues to connect brands with passionate fans.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew Goldberg and Marty Elliott to Peachtree Entertainment. Their strategic vision and expertise are the catalysts we need to propel our organization to the next level,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO at Peachtree Entertainment.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Peachtree Entertainment in a variety of ways over the years, and it’s exciting to join forces with a team so dedicated to advancing the entertainment industry,” said Elliott. “University venues offer iconic settings for artists and fans, and we look forward to creating meaningful partnerships that create lasting value for all involved.”

“I’m pleased to join Peachtree Entertainment as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships,” said Goldberg. “The company’s strong reputation and its commitment to supporting both artists and fans were key factors in my decision. I look forward to collaborating with our team, partners, and artists to develop an exceptional partnerships department.”

Peachtree Entertainment continues to set the standard in the live events and entertainment industry, and the addition of Elliott and Goldberg underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering top-tier entertainment experiences.