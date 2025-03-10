Sonic Symphony Signs With TKA

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Sonic Symphony, an immersive fan experience that highlights more than three decades of music from Sonic The Hedgehog, the iconic mascot of Sega’s video gaming system, has signed with The Kurland Agency for worldwide booking.

Sonic the Hedgehog is the one of the highest selling video game franchise ever, moving over 1.3B units across multiple decades. The IP’s cinematic universe has also thrived: the first two films have collectively grossed more than $700 million worldwide, while the third installment—released in December—has earned over $480 million on its own, marking it as the most successful entry in the series.

Launched in 2023, Sonic Symphony leverages music from across the Sonic franchise, pairing classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes as well as rock and EDM songs with support from a symphony orchestra.

The live music event, launched in 2023, has been a hit with fans as well. The show has sold out performances in major markets across the U.S. and Europe, including London, Los Angeles, and New York, finding success primarily in 2,000 to 3,500 seat theaters.

• London: Barbican (two shows) – 3,474 tickets sold, Eventim Apollo – 3,545 tickets sold

• Los Angeles: Dolby Theatre (two shows) – 5,469 tickets sold

• New York: United Palace (two shows) – 5,860 tickets sold

As an added bonus, merch sales average $20 per head.

TKA’s Jack Randall is working with Sonic Symphony at TKA.