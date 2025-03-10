Cyndi Lauper Announces The Final U.S. Leg Of Her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Cyndi Lauper announced the details of the final leg of her year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, revealing a new round of 25 North American shows.

The tour kicks off on July 15 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, New York, and concludes with a pair of performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30.

The tour also includes performances at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, in July 25; Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19; Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on August 21; and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver on August 12, among others.

American pop musician and songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers has been announced as support for the tour.

Lauper just completed the European and UK leg and is preparing to head to Australia and Japan in April.

Lauper has also been raising money for the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation since the Farewell Tour launched last fall. So far approximately $150,000 has been raised through direct donations fans have made at her shows and through efforts like online campaigns in partnership with FanDiem.