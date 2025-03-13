ILMC 37 Concludes With Record Attendance

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) has wrapped up its latest edition, with over 2,500 delegates from more than 60 countries attending attending across the ILMC week in London.

This year`s conference featured business meetings, workshops, panels, and networking opportunities, highlighting key industry trends.

For the first time, ILMC spotlighted the growth of the live music sector in the Middle East and examined Central and Eastern Europe’s role in international touring.

UK Culture Minister Sir Chris Bryant MP addressed attendees, emphasizing the country’s openness to global business. Keynote speaker James Barton of Superstruct shared insights on the festival industry’s expansion.

Longtime delegate and VIP employee Charlie Presburg reflected on ILMC’s evolution, recalling his first attendance in 1991 when it was a small gathering of about 50 people. Over the years, he has witnessed its transformation into a global event with an increasingly diverse range of speakers, panels, and industry participants. “Now, of course, I walk into the Royal Lancaster and am met by many long-time friends and colleagues—it’s all so familiar,” he said. He noted how advancements in technology, such as internet access and WiFi, have made networking and setting up meetings much easier compared to earlier years.

Presburg also highlighted the growing presence of the next generation of live industry professionals and the expansion of ILMC’s scope beyond traditional concerts to include family shows, touring exhibitions, and immersive events. “One thing I absolutely love about ILMC is the diversity of countries, languages, and cultures, and this has certainly grown massively over the last 35 or so years—long may it continue!”

The conference also continued its focus on sustainability through its partnership with A Greener Future.

With over 2,500 participants and growing demand, ILMC organizers are already planning next year’s event.