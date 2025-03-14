Rising Latin Pop Singer-Songwriter Joaquina Signs A Global Admin Deal With WCM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Venezuelan pop folk-pop star Joaquina has signed a worldwide administration agreement with Warner Chappell’s US Latin Music divison.

Known for her fusion of folk, pop, and rock, Joaquina was recognized as a rising star when she was named as the Best New Artist award at the Latin GRAMMYs in 2023.

Since then, she’s grown her fanbase on streaming, recently passing the million listener mark on Spotify. Her music has been successful for other artists as well, including “La Versión En Mi Cabeza,” which was recorded by Colombian artist Juanes for his Grammy-winning album Vida Cotidiana.

“I believe a huge part of my purpose in life is to write songs and tell stories through them—it’s actually the writing process itself more than anything that motivates and inspires me to make music. That’s why I’m so grateful to now have a team that believes in me and my craft as a songwriter before anything else, and I’m excited for this new chapter. Muchas gracias por creer en mí.”

“It’s not often that an artist like Joaquina comes along with such a deep talent for songwriting and storytelling, and at such a young age. It’s been amazing to watch her rise so quickly, and we can’t wait for the amazing music she has yet to share with the world,” added Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America.