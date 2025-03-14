Noah Cyrus Secures A Management Deal With Range Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Music has announced the signing of Grammy-nominated pop artist Noah Cyrus as a management client.

Cyrus, younger sister of “Wrecking Ball” star Miley Cyrus, first made waves in the industry in 2016 at the age of 16. In 2022, she released her debut solo album, The Hardest Part, which garnered over three billion streams across all platforms.

Throughout her career, Cyrus has collaborated with artists such as Leon Bridges, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Vance Joy, and, notably, her sibling Miley Cyrus. She was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2020.

“I had some really impressive meetings with Matt [Graham] and the team, and it was clear that their knowledge of the country/Americana space, paired with his experience across other genres, is what makes the company—and him in particular—so unique and resonates so strongly with me as an artist. Matt’s expertise and skills are undeniable and crucial for the next steps in my career and creative direction. Partnering with a management team who shares my vision, drive, and musical taste is vital, and Matt completely aligns with my ambitions for a lifelong career. I’m thrilled to collaborate with him and the entire Range team.”

“Noah’s songwriting and voice reflect the depth and craft of someone who has lived many lifetimes, and she’s only 25. As an audience, we’re just beginning to see the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her artistic contribution. Range is incredibly proud and excited to be part of this new phase in her career,” added Matt Graham, Managing Partner and Head of Music at Range Media.