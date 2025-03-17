The 2nd Annual Country Music Autism Awareness Foundation Relocates To Nashville Palace To Meet Demand

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Due to high demand for tickets, the Country Music Autism Awareness Foundation (CMAAF) announced it is moving their fundraising event, the second annual Acoustic Evening For Autism to the historic Nashville Palace.

Set for April 1st, the event will help to raise funds for Vanderbilt Kennedy Center’s Treatment and Research Institute for Autism Spectrum Disorders (VKC TRIAD) in Nashville.

Founded in 2024 by Christian country singer-songwriter Doug Mathis, the lineup for the 2025 edition of the event includes Darryl Worley, T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Jamie O’Neal, Minnie Murphy, Doug Mathis, Dillon Massengale, Faron Hamblin & other surprise guests.

The concert is sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms and will be hosted by Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame personality Devon O’Day.

“Given last year’s successful launch we have decided to move our largest fundraiser event to a larger venue, to accommodate a larger crowd,” CMAAF Founder & Christian country singer-songwriter Doug Mathis said. “Beyond that, the Nashville Palace is a legendary country music venue that also will increase our production capabilities as we plan to grow this into an annual event.”

“The performances were stellar, the crowd was incredible, and we were able to interact with and provide resources to many families with autistic loved ones,” said Pablo Juárez, co-director of VKC TRIAD of 2024’s inaugural event. “We can’t thank Doug and Debbie enough for their generosity, coordination, and recognition of the importance of TRIAD’s work with families.”