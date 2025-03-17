Collective Soul & +Live+ Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt rock icons Collective Soul and +LIVE+ announced they are teaming up for the 2025 co-headlining Summer Unity Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date run will officially get underway on July 8 with a performance at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington with dates scheduled through the summer before the tour wraps at Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course in Grantville, PA on August 29.
Additional shows include Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 31, FirstBank Amphitheater in Nashville on August 10 and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on August 13, among others.
Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue have been announced as special guests for the entirety of the tour.
“+LIVE+ is thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing Collective Soul! The great vibes between our two bands on and offstage is something we have both enjoyed for years, and here we come in 2025! This will be a very special night of music for all of the fans; I know everyone is gonna get rocked and uplifted right along with us…come on out!” stated +Live+ frontman Ed Kowalczyk.
“It was August 1994, and we, Collective Soul, were on our way to Woodstock. As our van pulled up to the grounds, another one pulled up beside us and out jumped the band +LIVE+. We became immediate friends, exchanging guitar picks with each other as soon as we met. Since that day, the Ed and Ed show has been nothing but pure, genuine friendship, and rock and roll. We’re excited that 31 years later, we still not only enjoy each other’s company, but enjoy playing music. It’s going to be a fun summer sharing it with fans, friends and +LIVE+,” added Collective Soul’s Ed Roland.
Summer Unity 2025 Tour Dates:
Tue Jul 08 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Fri Jul 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Thu Jul 17 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 20 – Huber Heights, ON – Rose Music Center*
Tue Jul 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 26 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun Jul 27 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Wed Jul 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Thu Jul 31 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Aug 02 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Aug 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Aug 05 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 06 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Fri Aug 08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sat Aug 09 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed Aug 13 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Aug 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sat Aug 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 18 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Aug 19 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater*
Thu Aug 21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater*
Fri Aug 22 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sat Aug 23 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater*
Tue Aug 26 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 28 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 29 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course*