Collective Soul & +Live+ Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt rock icons Collective Soul and +LIVE+ announced they are teaming up for the 2025 co-headlining Summer Unity Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date run will officially get underway on July 8 with a performance at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington with dates scheduled through the summer before the tour wraps at Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course in Grantville, PA on August 29.

Additional shows include Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 31, FirstBank Amphitheater in Nashville on August 10 and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on August 13, among others.

Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue have been announced as special guests for the entirety of the tour.

“+LIVE+ is thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing Collective Soul! The great vibes between our two bands on and offstage is something we have both enjoyed for years, and here we come in 2025! This will be a very special night of music for all of the fans; I know everyone is gonna get rocked and uplifted right along with us…come on out!” stated +Live+ frontman Ed Kowalczyk.

“It was August 1994, and we, Collective Soul, were on our way to Woodstock. As our van pulled up to the grounds, another one pulled up beside us and out jumped the band +LIVE+. We became immediate friends, exchanging guitar picks with each other as soon as we met. Since that day, the Ed and Ed show has been nothing but pure, genuine friendship, and rock and roll. We’re excited that 31 years later, we still not only enjoy each other’s company, but enjoy playing music. It’s going to be a fun summer sharing it with fans, friends and +LIVE+,” added Collective Soul’s Ed Roland.

Summer Unity 2025 Tour Dates:

Tue Jul 08 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Jul 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Jul 17 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 20 – Huber Heights, ON – Rose Music Center*

Tue Jul 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 26 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Jul 27 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wed Jul 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Thu Jul 31 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Aug 02 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Aug 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Aug 05 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 06 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Fri Aug 08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Aug 09 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Aug 13 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat Aug 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 18 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 19 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater*

Thu Aug 21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater*

Fri Aug 22 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sat Aug 23 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 26 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 28 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 29 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course*