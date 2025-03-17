Round Hill Music Announces Plans For a High End Retail Location In Greenwich

GREENWICH, CT (CelebrityAccess) – The private equity-backed music rights management company Round Hill Music announced plans to open a retail location in Greenwich, Connecticut, in May.

Billed as a haven for musicians and music fans, the downtown Greenwich store will offer a selection of high-end guitars, vinyl records, apparel, and ‘lifestyle’ merchandise.

Notable brands available at the store will include guitars by Gibson, Fender, Paul Reed Smith, Taylor, LsL Instruments, Rock N Roll Relics, Ernie Ball, and Suhr; apparel by Madeworn (men’s/unisex), Daydreamer LA (women’s), and Rowdy Sprout (kids); and speakers from Devialet and Transparent. The shop will also carry amplifiers, pedals, turntables, books, candles, and more.

The retail shop is the brainchild of local resident, musician, and Round Hill Music founder Josh Gruss.

In a statement describing his motivations for opening the shop, Gruss said:

“Opening this store is a great way for me to connect with the community and offer an experience that I’m strongly connected to while bringing back something that Greenwich Ave has been missing for a long time—a music store.

“Growing up, some of my favorite memories are of going to 48th Street in New York, which back then was a whole city block of instrument shops. The Round Hill Store is very much inspired by Manny’s, a famous guitar store on 48th Street that I used to love visiting as a teenager. Today, stores like Manny’s have all but disappeared; there isn’t the same opportunity to enter a store, comfortably hang out, chat about music, and experience a selection of legendary guitar and amp brands. That Manny’s experience is what we’re creating with our store.

“I also miss the experience of shopping for records. I had so much fun shopping at HMV, Tower Records, Long Island Sound, Crazy Eddie’s, and Sam Goody—all those amazing record stores growing up. For two decades, we had Al Franklin’s Record Store on Greenwich Ave, but we haven’t had a record store in a long time. While walking the avenue in recent years, I felt the record-shopping experience was missing and ready for a comeback. Seeing all those teenagers shopping at Brandy Melville across the street, I thought, There’s nowhere for them to go to buy their Taylor Swift records. It’s time Greenwich had a record store again. It’s unique to combine a guitar store with a record store and offer two fun activities in one destination.

“We have some amazing plans for in-store performances on weekends and evenings, featuring artists from our own record label, Round Hill Records, as well as local and national touring artists who might want to stop in on their way to The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester.”