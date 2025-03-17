Fifteen Arrested After Nightclub Fire In North Macedonia Kills At Least 59

(VIP-NEWS) — Authorities in North Macedonia have detained 15 individuals following a devastating nightclub fire that claimed the lives of at least 59 people, officials confirmed.

The fire erupted at approximately 02:30 local time (01:30 GMT) on Sunday at the Pulse club in Kocani, where around 500 concertgoers had gathered to see DNK, a well-known hip-hop duo in the country.

Tragically, only one member of the band survived and is receiving medical treatment. A total of 155 individuals sustained injuries during the incident.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski revealed that the detainees are under investigation amid suspicions of bribery and corruption linked to the nightclub’s operations. He further stated that the venue lacked a legal operating license.

The Pulse club, situated roughly 100 km (60 miles) east of the capital, Skopje, was reportedly an “improvised nightclub,” previously serving as a carpet warehouse.

Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska disclosed that there was only “one efficient exit” available, as the back door had been locked, preventing escape.

Initial inspections conducted on Sunday revealed multiple safety violations, including an inadequate fire-extinguishing system and defective emergency lighting. Investigators believe the fire ignited when sparks from pyrotechnic devices on stage set ablaze the venue’s highly flammable ceiling.

Footage from the event captures the moment when flares went off during the band’s performance, leading to a rapid spread of flames. DNK, which has topped North Macedonian charts for over a decade, had been performing when the tragedy unfolded.