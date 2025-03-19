Niels Walboomers Takes Expanded Warner Music Role And Is New Head of Spinnin’ Records

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – As part of a new leadership transition, Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced that its President of Recorded Music and Publishing in Benelux, Niels Walboomers, will take up an expanded role that sees him responsible for Spinnin’ Records.

Ewout Swart, Spinnin’ Records’ Co-President, is stepping down after 16 years at the company. He joined the company in 2009 as a Royalties Manager before becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and then Co-President in 2023. This follows Roger De Graaf stepping down as Co-President in November 2024 after 25 years of incredible service to the company he co-founded.

Spinnin’ Records will continue to operate independently of WM Benelux, and Niels will work closely with Jorn Heringa to cover the label’s A&R activities.

Simon Robson, President of EMEA Recorded Music, WMG, says: “With new leadership, we’re helping Spinnin’ Records write an exciting new chapter for its artists and better connect the label to Benelux’s recorded music and publishing businesses. Niels has gone from strength to strength since joining WMG, and with his recent work with Spinnin’ Records, it was an easy decision to expand his role. He’s connected with the best dance talent and made two big new signings at WCM, superstar DJs CYRIL and Mau P, in the last year. I also want to thank Ewout for everything he’s done for the label over many years, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Walboomers finishes: “I want to thank Ewout, as he and the label’s co-founders, Roger and Eelko, worked incredibly hard to get it to where it is today, alongside the brilliant Jorn Heringa, and Bart Cools, who has been involved with the label since it was acquired. Spinnin’ boasts an incredibly talented team with a globally acclaimed roster, so I’m excited to see how we can take the label to the next level.”

De Graaf and Eelko van Kooten founded Spinnin’ in 1999. In 2017, van Kooten stepped down, and the company became part of WMG.

Spinnin’ has helped launch and nurture the careers of many of the biggest names in dance, including Afrojack, Cheat Codes, CYRIL, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, Kriss Kross Amsterdam, KSHMR, Martin Garrix, Martin Solveig, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, and Timmy Trumpet.

Spinnin’ has helped launch and nurture the careers of many of the biggest names in dance, including Afrojack, Cheat Codes, CYRIL, Don Diablo, Fedde Le Grand, Gabry Ponte, Lum!x, Kriss Kross Amsterdam, KSHMR, Martin Garrix, Martin Solveig, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, Sander van Doorn, Timmy Trumpet and Tiësto. Most recently, Spinnin’ Records was responsible for the biggest breakthrough in dance in 2024 by taking CYRIL from a new signing to over 1.5 billion streams.