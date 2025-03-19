Musically Fed Partners With Breakaway Music Festival

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) – Musically Fed is proud to announce its partnership with Breakaway Music Festival for the 2025 season, expanding its mission to reduce food waste and provide meals to those facing food insecurity. Through this collaboration, Musically Fed will rescue unused catering from various sites and redirect it to nonprofit organizations serving local communities.

Breakaway Music Festival, a multi-city music festival known for bringing its dynamic mix of music, culture and community, is committed to sustainability and community impact. By teaming up with Musically Fed, the festival will ensure that high-quality meals originally prepared for artists and crew are repurposed to benefit those in need rather than going to waste.

“In line with our thesis to bring our festival experiences to communities where our fans live, work and play every day, we are excited to also make a meaningful impact in these communities through the great work of Musically Fed,” says Jarrod Fucci, President of BREAKAWAY. “We look forward to an amazing 2025 season.”

Musically Fed has a long-standing history of working with the music industry to implement sustainable food rescue efforts at concerts, festivals, and large-scale events. Since its founding, the organization has successfully redirected hundreds of thousands of meals to nonprofits nationwide.

Breakaway Music Festival joins a growing list of music industry leaders partnering with Musically Fed to make a difference. Attendees, artists, and crew can take pride in knowing that their event experience is contributing to a larger mission of sustainability and social good.