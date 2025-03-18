IMPALA Partners With The Worldwide Independent Network To Launch A New WINHUB Networking Project

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — IMPALA, the European association of independent music companies, has announced a new partnership with the Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) to expand the WINHUB project, with support from the European Union for the next four years.

This collaboration will extend WINHUB’s reach by launching a dedicated community platform and a series of new events designed to foster international cooperation and expand global opportunities for Europe’s independent music businesses.

Launched in 2022, WINHUB is WIN’s international networking program, connecting regional recorded music communities through its online platform and live events.

Since its debut, more than 100 industry professionals have participated in key networking events held in major music hubs such as New York (USA), Guadalajara (Mexico), Valdivia (Chile), and Sofia (Bulgaria), as well as online meetings with trade association members from 43 territories across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia.

The new initiative will focus on networking events aimed at building cross-border relationships. The first of these, WINHUB Iberoamérica, will take place online on April 24 and will create business opportunities between European professionals from Portugal and Spain and their counterparts in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay.

A second event, scheduled for fall 2025, will focus on Eastern Europe, with the goal of integrating those markets more closely with Western Europe.

WIN Community & Projects Manager Nerea Serrano commented:

“With the support of IMPALA and the EU, we are building a truly interconnected global network that empowers independent music businesses to thrive across borders. By providing new resources and opportunities for engagement, this initiative will amplify export capacity and foster deeper collaboration between Europe and other territories. We are very excited to enter this new phase of WINHUB, expanding our community and strengthening the connections that drive the global independent music sector forward.”

IMPALA Network Development, Sustainability, and Project Manager Karla Rogožar added: