The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys And Lisa O’Neill Among The Artists Announced For The Inaugural Seisiún Festival

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Seisiún, a brand new music festival featuring a lineup of heavyweight Celtic artists has been announced for Boston in September.

The bill for the two-day festival includes The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys, The Waterboys, Cardinals, Lisa O’Neill, Mairéad, John Francis Flynn, Glen Hansard, Just Mustard, Stiff Little Fingers, The Hold Steady, and more.

Seisiún will take place at The Stage at Suffolk Downs, according to The Bowery Presents, one of the producers of the event. Along with Bowery Presents, Seisiún was co-founded by Joe Killian and Liam Lynch, who helped bring the Fleadh Festival to the market in 1999.

Tickets for Seisiún will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 21.