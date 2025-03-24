Lainey Wilson, Eric Church & Blake Shelton Are The First Performers Announced For The 60th Annual ACM Awards

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music (ACM), and their partners, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP), announced the initial round of performers for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The list of artists scheduled to take the stage for the awards gala include six-time ACM winner and former host Blake Shelton, Seven-time ACM Award recipient Eric Church, and Reigning Entertainer of the Year and 12-time ACM Award recipient Lainey Wilson.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards, the 60th annual ACM Awards will take place on May 8th from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Reba McEntire has been announced as the host for 2025 edition of the show, which will be streamed live across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch

Nominations for the 60th ACM Awards will be announced on Thursday, March 27, 2025, with additional performers, presenters and ACM Awards week events announced in the coming weeks.