Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner’s Wife Faces Attempted Murder Charge After She Is Shot By The LAPD,

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A best-selling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and is facing criminal charges after allegedly pointing a gun at them during a search for a suspect in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police were searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident in a residential neighborhood when they claim to have seen Jillian Shriner in her backyard, armed with a handgun.

CBS News reported that Shriner allegedly fired shots upon seeing the suspect in her yard and was subsequently shot by police officers after reportedly ignoring repeated commands to drop the weapon.

Shriner retreated into her home but was later arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Police later determined that she was a resident of the home and not involved in the hit-and-run incident.

Jillian and Scott Shriner have been married since 2005 and have two children together. Jillian Shriner is also a best-selling author, known for books such as “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem,” detailing her experiences as a companion of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei, and “Behold the Monster: Facing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer,” based on her interviews with serial killer Samuel Little.

Scott Shriner is the bassist for Weezer and is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Saturday.