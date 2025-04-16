Singer-Songwriter Peech. Signs With Tamla Records And Capitol CMG

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – TAMLA Records and Capitol Christian Music Group (Capitol CMG) welcome singer-songwriter Peech. to their artist roster. With a unique blend of heartfelt storytelling, genre-bending production, and a growing global fanbase, Peech. brings a fresh voice to the modern music landscape.

“I’m super excited to be joining the Tamla/CCMG team,” said Peech. “Everybody has been incredibly kind and I’m blessed to partner with them on this journey to the top. The world is in need of positivity and authenticity, and that’s exactly what we are going to bring. With Tamla focusing on the positive sounds of the world, I couldn’t think of a better team to work with. Together, I truly believe we can bring people together in a way that hasn’t been done before—and remind people to keep their faith and know that they aren’t alone.”

Alexandria Dollar, Senior Director of A&R at TAMLA Records, shared her excitement as well:

“As Senior Director of A&R here at Tamla Records, I couldn’t be more excited about this signing. Peech. brings a fresh, authentic voice to country music, drawing from deep Utah roots while pushing the boundaries of the Nashville sound. With undeniable talent and compelling songwriting that connects with listeners across generations, Peech. represents exactly the kind of artist we’re proud to champion at Tamla.”

Peech. is set to debut his latest single, “Don’t Miss Your Moment,” on April 18th.

Since emerging in 2018, Peech. has drawn inspiration from artists such as Mac Miller, Kid Cudi, The Lumineers, and Bon Iver—fusing genre and soul to craft music that resonates. After gaining early recognition with Tha Lights Global and performances at Rolling Loud SXSW, Peech. went on to release These Times Don’t Feel Right, an EP that garnered over 2 million streams.

In 2024, he made waves with the single Snowfall and the mixtape L.I.V.E., leading to a breakout year that ended with over 500,000 monthly listeners and viral success on TikTok with the track Tell Me. His authentic voice and mission to inspire hope make him a fitting addition to TAMLA / CCMG’s forward-thinking, faith-centered roster.