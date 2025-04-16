Caroline Yim and Zach Iser Join UTA’s Music Division As Partners

LOS ANGELES (VIP-NEWS) — Booking agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser have joined United Talent Agency (UTA) as partners in the agency’s music department.

Iser and Yim previously served as partners and co-heads of hip-hop/R&B at WME, before that, the duo was at CAA.

Iser and Yim bring with them a wealth of experience, having worked with notable artists such as Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future, Doechii, Anderson .Paak, and Willow Smith throughout their careers. Both have held key roles at various agencies prior to this move.

“We’ve long admired the way Zach and Caroline discover, nurture, and build the careers of artists,” said UTA CEO David Kramer. “We’re pleased to welcome them to UTA and look forward to having our clients benefit from their expertise in the hip-hop and R&B sectors. We remain committed to investing in music and providing our artists with the best opportunities to succeed.”

Iser, based in Miami, and Yim, based in Los Angeles, will join a UTA music department led by David Zedeck, Samantha Kirby Yoh, and Scott Clayton. This team represents a wide range of artists, including Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, KAROL G, Carín León, Guns N` Roses, Creed, Lil Wayne, Paramore, and Dolly Parton.