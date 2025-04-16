Live Nation Takes A Stake In Japanese Concert Company Hayashi International Promotions

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced an expansion in Japan through the acquisition of the prominent live entertainment company Hayashi International Promotions (HIP).

According to the companies, the deal will expand HIP’s reach with international artists while providing J-pop artists with broader access to international fans.

Following the acquisition, HIP’s current CEO Kaori Hayashi will continue to oversee operations at the concert promotions company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“HIP has been at the heart of Japan’s live music scene for over 40 years, and our focus has always been on delivering incredible concerts for fans. Partnering with Live Nation allows us to keep doing this with greater scale, giving Japanese artists the opportunity to perform to new audiences and strengthening Japan’s position as a must-visit destination for major acts,” stated Kaori Hayashi, CEO at Hayashi International Promotions.

“HIP is one of Japan’s iconic concert companies, and we’re honored they’ve chosen to join Live Nation. As Kaori continues to build on the incredible legacy her family started, we’re excited to partner with her and the HIP team to bring even more live music to fans across Japan,” added Live Nation President & CEO Michael Rapino.