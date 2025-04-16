OVG360’s Chris Granger To Receive The Pro Sports Assembly’s Marshall Award for Values in Sport

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group executive Chris Granger, president of the company’s OVG360 venue services division, has been announced as the 2025 recipient of the Marshall Award for Values in Sport, part of Pro Sports Assembly’s 2025 Medal of Leadership Awards.

This medal, which will be presented during The Assembly: Pro Sports Leadership Retreat and Workshop in Austin, TX, on June 17, recognizes a Pro Sports Assembly member who exemplifies Character, Respect, Authenticity, Fairness, Teamwork, and Safety.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition, and I share it proudly with the many leaders in the OVG family who work with tireless intention in pursuit of diverse, inclusive, winning teams—and who lift each other and the many communities in which we operate on a global basis,” said Granger.

“Pro Sports Assembly is so important to our industry, and I appreciate their steadfast work in elevating and accelerating the next generation of sports and entertainment leaders,” Granger added.

Granger leads Oak View Group’s full-service venue management, venue services, and hospitality business, and played a significant role in the launch and development of the division’s services model.

Additionally, Granger and his family are active in Detroit-area charities, including Make-A-Wish Michigan and City Year Detroit, where he served on the board—roles he also held in Sacramento.

“We’re excited for this new class of honorees because they are embodying the positive path forward that can be shaped by sports—through leadership, values-driven policies, and championing inclusivity,” a representative of Pro Sports Assembly said.