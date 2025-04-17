ASM Global Tapped To Oversee Special Events At Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management firm ASM Global has announced a new partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to assume management and operation of special events at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The deal, which takes effect on July 1, will see ASM Global collaborate with its network of promoter partners to bring a variety of events—including concerts, family shows, and other special programming—to the 7,637-capacity multi-use facility.

“In this new economy for college athletics, we need to examine every resource on campus to maximize revenue generation,” said Ed McLaughlin, VCU athletic director. “Our new partners at ASM Global are the worldwide leader in running facilities for outside events. We made this decision to build a sustainable revenue model that will grow in several areas over time with a trusted partner.”

“ASM Global’s worldwide portfolio includes many venues comparable to the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Locally, we manage Altria Theater, Dominion Energy Center, and Henrico Sports & Events Center,” said Harry Cann, senior vice president of business development at ASM Global. “Our goal for this venue is to enhance the campus experience for students, alumni, donors, staff, and others by increasing the quantity and quality of non-athletics programming. With the venue’s location, seating capacity, and production capabilities, it fills a niche in the local and regional market. Combined with our global and regional experience, we’re excited about the potential of this partnership.”

Located in downtown Richmond, the venue serves as home court to VCU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as the women’s volleyball program. Since opening in 1999, the arena has hosted a wide range of events, from concerts by James Taylor and Dave Matthews to sporting events featuring Division I NCAA athletics, the Washington Wizards, and the Harlem Globetrotters.

ASM Global’s programming at the Stuart C. Siegel Center is expected to begin in fall 2025.