The Gala SOCAN Returns To Montreal On May 4th

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — The Gala SOCAN will return in 2025, taking place at Montréal’s La TOHU on May 4, as SOCAN celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

The Gala, which honors music creators and publishers from Québec and Canada’s broader Francophone community, will award more than 100 trophies across 29 categories to artists and professionals who have made significant contributions to the landscape of French-language music in Canada.

The event will be hosted by Rebecca Makonnen of Radio-Canada, with Chloé Lacasse serving as music director, orchestrating surprise performances and musical tributes.

The Cultural Impact Award will go to Muzion for their hit La Vi Ti-Neg, making it the first hip-hop song to receive this recognition in the Gala’s 34-year history.

Diane Juster will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her storied career in Francophone music and her advocacy for creators’ rights.

Charlotte Cardin has been announced as the recipient of the Songwriter of the Year — Performer award, while her songwriting partner Jason Brando will receive the Songwriter of the Year — Non-Performer award.

Songwriting duo Banx & Ranx will be honored with the inaugural Songwriter of the Year — Producer award.

Additionally, Richard Séguin will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, recognizing the breadth of his contribution to Francophone music, including 13 solo albums and seven collaborative albums. He will be inducted by Patrice Michaud, while Séguin’s longtime guitarist and bandmate Simon Godin, along with Luce Dufault, Vincent Vallières, Ivan Boivin-Flamand, Jeanne Côté, and Jorane, will perform during the event.

“This year’s Gala promises to be unforgettable, as we celebrate both today’s music creators and the legacy forged over a century by SOCAN and its predecessor organizations,” said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. “We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary talent that shapes our culture, and to offer our award winners and guests an evening filled with community spirit and unforgettable performances.”