Samuel Busque, Nancy Brault, Pierre Lamoureux, and Chuck Thompson Launch The Brinkstone Agency

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Noted music executives Samuel Busque, Nancy Brault, Pierre Lamoureux, and Chuck Thompson have united to launch the Brinkstone Agency.

The Montreal-based boutique agency will focus on the development of entertainment properties, as well as offering management and label services to select clients.

At launch, the company’s first project will be Dark City from Dark Country artist Tim Brink & The Rising. A new single from the Busque-produced Dark City is set for a second-quarter 2025 release.

Additional staff at launch include Derek Lee Dagenais.

“Our constant drive is to evolve, rethink, and innovate in our business approach. In an ultra-competitive and ever-changing market, we focus on projects that are artistically deep and distinctive — projects that can leave a mark on today’s and tomorrow’s musical landscape. Stone by stone,” stated Samuel Busque.