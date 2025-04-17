The German Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry Launches A Curated Coaching Network

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — The German Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry (BDKV) has announced an expansion of its BDKV Academy with the introduction of a dedicated coaching network.

The new initiative aims to support industry professionals—entrepreneurs, managers, and employees in the live events sector—with personalized development opportunities amid ongoing changes in the industry.

Through one-on-one coaching, webinars, workshops, and topic-specific presentations, the program will cover subjects such as generational change, team structures, communication, leadership, and company succession.

The program also addresses employee well-being, offering coaching on stress prevention and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

The BDKV coaching network features coach profiles with key qualifications, contact details, and the ability to book sessions at exclusive special rates.

“In moments of pressure to change, good advice is worth its weight in gold,” stated Sonia Simmenauer, President of the BDKV. “Here, we create added value for the resilience and future viability of our companies in the concert and event industry.”

“In these changing times, economic success is no longer achieved solely through expertise or good planning—new solutions emerge from multi-perspective thinking, resilient teams, and adaptive structures,” added Johannes Everke, Managing Director of the BDKV. “With our new coaching offering, we provide support along this path.”

The new program launches in May, coinciding with this year’s Mental Health Month.