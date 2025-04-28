Singer/Songwriter Evan Bartels Signs Global Representation Deal With WME

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Breakout singer-songwriter Evan Bartels has signed with WME for global representation across all areas.

Bartels recently signed with famed Lost Highway Records and will release To Make You Cry, his debut EP for the iconic label on May 23. The title track is available HERE.

Raised in the tiny town of Tobias, Nebraska, Bartels delivers a masterclass in storytelling on To Make You Cry, crafting a sweeping, cinematic experience with nothing more than his voice and an acoustic guitar. Recorded in his self-built cabin just outside Nashville, the six-song collection shines a light on overlooked lives while delving into the quiet sacrifices and spiritual undertones that define the journey of a working musician.

Bartels observations on life prove why American Songwriter calls Bartels’ music “intense and intimate” as he strives to tell distinctly human stories without judgment and to truly see the unsung person where most passersby may wish to look away.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the WME roster,” said Bartels. “Chris Hrovat and Jay Williams are two of the hardest-working visionaries in the business and it’s an honor to work with them.”

“Evan Bartels is a powerhouse of authenticity and grit—his voice carries the weight of lived experience, and his songwriting strikes a chord that’s both raw and timeless,” said WME’s Chris Hrovat. “We’re beyond excited to welcome Evan to WME and look forward to helping him reach new audiences and stages around the world.”

Bartels recently wrapped a successful run at C2C (Country 2 Country) international country music festival in Berlin and Germany. He returns overseas with upcoming tour dates in the UK and Ireland along with recently announced U.S. tour dates.

Tour Routing:

May 15, 2025 || Glasgow, UK || Galvanizers Yard*

May 18, 2025 || Manchester, UK || New Century Hall*

May 19, 2025 || Dublin, Ireland || The Academy*

May 21, 2025 || Hollywood, CA || The Hotel Cafe

June 12, 2025 || Charlotte, NC || The Evening MuseJune 13, 2025 || Dunn, NC || Bird’s Nest Listening Room

June 14, 2025 || Greensville, SC || Doc’s Tavern

June 19, 2025 || Urbana, IL || Rose Bowl Tavern

June 20, 2025 || Riverton, IL || The Backroom Lounge

June 21, 2025 || Waterloo, NE || Buck’s Bar & Grill

June 25, 2025 || Decatur, GA || Eddie’s Attic

Aug 22, 2025 || Bottesford, UK || The Long Road Festival 2025

* With Charles Wesley Godwin