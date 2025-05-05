Dynamic Talent Announces Nashville Expansion And The Addition Of Agent Robert Baugh

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The boutique agency Dynamic Talent International announced its expansion with the opening of a new office in the heart of Downtown Nashville.

Located at 401 Commerce Street, the new Music City office joins Dynamic’s existing offices in Sacramento, New York, Los Angeles, and Poland.

Along with the new office, Dynamic announced the hiring of Nashville-based agent Robert Baugh, who will collaborate with the agency’s existing agent team, including Jamie Leslie, Jordan Cocklin, Jake Hawkins, Adam Easterling, and Jordyn Rothman.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey at Dynamic Talent as we look to expand the brand and overall footprint of DTI in the Country space and beyond. Getting the opportunity to develop up-and-coming and established artists under an already successful Dynamic namesake is what drew me to continue my career at such an exciting and rapidly growing company. I am looking forward to bringing my expertise in touring, production, and artist development to an organization that has proven to be an innovator over the last 15 years,” stated Robert Baugh.

“We are extremely excited to expand in Nashville, the perfect place to grow. I look forward to putting down deeper roots in Music City, adding more country clients to the company, and being closer to our current partners,” added Dynamic CEO Trevor Swenson. “Expansion has been a significant goal of ours for the last 5 years, and having Robert on board and this office sets us up for success in this business community.”