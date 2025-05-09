200 Quarterfinalists Announced For 2026 Music Educator Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college and public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. A joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, the recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2026.

The award is open to current U.S. music teachers and anyone can nominate a teacher—students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The 12th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

Fifteen semi-finalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The Music Educator Award program, including honorariums, is made possible by the generosity and support of The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.

A total of 200 music teachers from 180 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. In total, over 2,000 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to our quarterfinalists, 214 legacy applicants from 2025 will also be eligible to win the award this year.

The semi-finalists will be announced in September. For more information and the list of quarterfinalists, please visit HERE.