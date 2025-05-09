Tate McRae Kicks Off Global ‘Miss Possessive’ Arena Tour In Lisbon

LISBON, PORTUGAL (CelebrityAccess) – Last night (May 9), multi-platinum pop superstar Tate McRae officially kicked off her massive global Miss Possessive Arena Tour with opening night at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. BENEE opened the show before McRae hit the stage with “Miss Possessive,” launching into tracks like “2 hands,” “Dear god,” “Revolving door,” “Sports car,” and more off her third studio album, So Close To What. She also delivered fan favorites like “greedy,” “you broke me first,” and “run for the hills.”

Throughout the performance, McRae debuted a custom leotard, corset, and shorts designed by Heather Picchittino and made by Samuel Osoki and Christine Mutton. She also incorporated pieces from Ruslan Baginskiy, Giaborghini, Fanci Fur, Ottolinger, Balenciaga, and more. Styling was done by Heather Picchittino as well as Chloe & Chenelle.

The EU/UK leg follows a series of critically acclaimed Latin American headline shows and major festival sets this spring, including performances at Mexico City’s Pepsi Centre, Lollapalooza Argentina and Brazil, Estéreo Picnic and others.

The global tour supports McRae’s third studio album, So Close To What, which was released February 21, 2025 via RCA Records. The stunning album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and features tracks “Revolving Door” and “It’s ok I’m ok,” both of which hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.

The Miss Possessive Arena Tour continues this Friday in Madrid at Palacio Vistalegre followed by upcoming shows in Antwerp, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Prague, Zurich and more. The extensive North America leg begins Monday, August 4 with back-to-back shows in Vancouver, before continuing with dates in Edmonton, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Austin, and more. Notably, Tate will play a massive three sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.