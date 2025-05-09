Tate McRae Kicks Off Global ‘Miss Possessive’ Arena Tour In Lisbon

LISBON, PORTUGAL (CelebrityAccess) – Last night (May 9), multi-platinum pop superstar Tate McRae officially kicked off her massive global Miss Possessive Arena Tour with opening night at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. BENEE opened the show before McRae hit the stage with “Miss Possessive,” launching into tracks like “2 hands,” “Dear god,” “Revolving door,” “Sports car,” and more off her third studio album, So Close To What. She also delivered fan favorites like “greedy,” “you broke me first,” and “run for the hills.”
Throughout the performance, McRae debuted a custom leotard, corset, and shorts designed by Heather Picchittino and made by Samuel Osoki and Christine Mutton. She also incorporated pieces from Ruslan Baginskiy, Giaborghini, Fanci Fur, Ottolinger, Balenciaga, and more. Styling was done by Heather Picchittino as well as Chloe & Chenelle.
The EU/UK leg follows a series of critically acclaimed Latin American headline shows and major festival sets this spring, including performances at Mexico City’s Pepsi Centre, Lollapalooza Argentina and Brazil, Estéreo Picnic and others.
The global tour supports McRae’s third studio album, So Close To What, which was released February 21, 2025 via RCA Records. The stunning album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and features tracks “Revolving Door” and “It’s ok I’m ok,” both of which hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.
The Miss Possessive Arena Tour continues this Friday in Madrid at Palacio Vistalegre followed by upcoming shows in Antwerp, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Prague, Zurich and more. The extensive North America leg begins Monday, August 4 with back-to-back shows in Vancouver, before continuing with dates in Edmonton, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Austin, and more. Notably, Tate will play a massive three sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
Miss Possessive Arena Tour 2025 Global Dates:
Wednesday, May 7 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena~
Friday, May 9 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre~
Monday, May 13 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyer-Halle~
Wednesday, May 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis~
Friday, May 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena~
Saturday, May 17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena~
Monday, May 19 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena~
Tuesday, May 20 – London, UK – The O2~
Friday, May 23 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro~
Saturday, May 24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tuesday, May 27 – Paris, France – Accor Arena~
Wednesday, May 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome~
Friday, May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena~
Sunday, June 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena~
Tuesday, June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena~
Wednesday, June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena~
Friday, June 6 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena~
Sunday, June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D~
Tuesday, June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena~
Wednesday, June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle~
Friday, June 13 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena~
Monday, June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena~
Wednesday, June 18 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion~
Sunday, June 22 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena~
Tuesday, June 24 – London, UK – O2 Arena~
Wednesday, June 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live~
Monday, August 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena^
Tuesday, August 5 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena^
Thursday, August 7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place^
Saturday, August 9 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre^
Wednesday, August 13 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^
Friday, August 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center^
Saturday, August 16 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^
Tuesday, August 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena^
Wednesday, August 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena^
Friday, August 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre^
Sunday, August 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre^
Tuesday, August 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^
Wednesday, August 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^
Friday, August 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse^
Sunday, August 31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^
Wednesday, September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
Thursday, September 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
Saturday, September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
Tuesday, September 9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^
Thursday, September 11 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^
Saturday, September 13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center^
Sunday, September 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center^
Tuesday, September 16 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^
Thursday, September 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^
Saturday, September 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^
Wednesday, September 24 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center^
Friday, September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^
Saturday, September 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^
Friday, October 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+
Sunday, October 05 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center+
Tuesday, October 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center+
Thursday, October 09 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center+
Saturday, October 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+
Monday, October 13 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena+
Wednesday, October 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+
Friday, October 17 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+
Saturday, October 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+
Tuesday, October 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center+
Wednesday, October 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena+
Friday, October 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+
Saturday, October 25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+
Tuesday, October 28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+
Wednesday, October 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+
Friday, October 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+
Saturday, November 01 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+
Tuesday, November 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center+
Friday, November 07 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena+
Saturday, November 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+