Climate Change impact on Festivals: Fan Hesitation

A new survey showed 34% of fans are cautious buying festival tickets due to extreme weather and climate change. 13% say they are attending fewer events because weather.

The survey was conducted in Australia. But promoters tell Hypebot that weather-based fan hesitation and fear is a global phenomenon.

Heat is a Non-Starter

68% of fans surveyed said they had experienced extreme heat at a festival. 33% avoid an event if the forecast hit 95° or higher. 66% said they stay home at 104°C, and any higher is a non-started for 84%.

Worst Weather-Related Festival Disasters

While climate climate change appears to be accelerating the phenomenon and causing fan hesitation, extreme weather related problems at festivals are not new.

Some of the worst weather-related festival disasters:

Glastonbury Festival (2005): Torrential rain turned the festival grounds into a muddy swamp, causing widespread flooding, power outages, and the cancellation of some performances.

Woodstock 99: While not solely weather-related, heavy rain contributed to the festival's chaos and contributed to the mud-related problems.

Pukkelpop Festival (2011): A sudden and severe thunderstorm caused stages to collapse, leading to injuries and fatalities.

Indiana State Fair Concert (2011): A powerful storm caused a stage to collapse during Sugarland's performance, resulting in the deaths of six people.

Burning Man (2023): Thousands of attendees were stranded in the Nevada desert due to heavy rains and deep mud.

Ultra EDM Music Festival (2024): Severe weather conditions forced organizers to cut short the festival's first day in Miami.

