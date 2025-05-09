Venu Holding Corporation Partners With Sands Investment Group For Nationwide FireSuite Opportunity

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, today announced its official partnership with Sands Investment Group (SIG), one of the nation’s fastest-growing net lease companies, to offer innovative NNN real estate opportunities by way of VENU’s most sought after investment opportunities, Luxe FireSuites, located within its premier entertainment venues.

SIG is nationally recognized for its innovative approach to commercial real estate solutions. Through this new partnership, qualified investors can now participate in VENU’s income-producing long-term asset under a triple net lease structure, offering a projected 11-12% cap rate. Like a traditional NNN, this provides a predictable return while shifting the responsibility for property expenses (such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance) onto the tenant, making it attractive to a diverse investment portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have SIG along with us on this journey.” Says J.W. Roth Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU. “Their commitment to world- class client service aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of the entertainment industry. This partnership represents a significant expansion, broadening our reach once again to include a wider network of real estate-focused investors all across the country.”

“What VENU is doing is truly next level.” Says Clifton McCrory, Vice President of Sands Investment Group “Live music is thriving, and they’re leading the charge into a whole new era of opportunity. We’re excited to partner exclusively with them to bring NNN opportunities to SIG investors, it’s an incredible way to amplify any portfolio.”

What is VENU’s NNN Luxe FireSuite??

Luxe FireSuite fractional real-estate ownership investment opportunities are available at all VENU amphitheaters. The Company sets aside a select 10% of the total seating capacity (nearly 35% of the project square footage depending on the location) exclusively for the private use and enjoyment of VENU’s fractional owners. Each unique suite, seating 4-10 fans based on investment level, provides unparalleled financial benefits, investment through guaranteed rents (at applicable locations), and depreciation advantages. Availability is limited—once they’re gone, they’re gone—making Luxe FireSuites one of VENU’s most sought-after opportunities.