Jason Taylor And Bea Koramblyum Appointed To Senior Roles At Downtown Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) has announced the appointment of Jason Taylor to the role of Vice President of Business Development.

In his new post, Taylor will lead efforts to expand Downtown’s publishing roster and business, with a focus on high-value legacy catalogs and new B2B partnerships. He will be based in DMP’s Los Angeles offices and report to Chief Creative Officer Jedd Katrancha.

Taylor joins DMP with significant experience in catalogs and music publishing, having held senior roles at ICONOCLAST, Hipgnosis Songs Group, and Big Deal Music Group.

“I’ve long admired Downtown’s commitment to creativity and authentic artist growth,” said Jason Taylor, Vice President of Business Development at Downtown Music Publishing. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a future-forward-thinking team, continuing to elevate and advocate for the presence of the songwriter as a core part of its mission.”

In addition, Downtown announced an expanded role for longtime team member Bea Koramblyum, who has been named Global Head of Business Affairs & Vice President of Business Development. Koramblyum most recently served as the publisher’s Global Head of Business Affairs and was recently named Chair of the Music Business Association.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with DMP for many years and contributing to its growth and success alongside an incredible global team,” said Bea Koramblyum, Global Head of Business Affairs & Vice President of Business Development. “I’m honored to be stepping into this expanded role to build on this foundation and deepen our partnerships worldwide.”

“Jason brings a rare blend of creative instinct and commercial acumen, with a track record of cultivating long-term relationships and building enduring catalog value,” said Jedd Katrancha, Downtown Music Publishing’s Chief Creative Officer. “Bea’s expanded role is a reflection of the leadership and vision she has brought to Downtown for many years—her work central to the growth of our catalog. I’m excited to see her impact grow further. Both appointments represent a clear investment in our future that prioritizes high-quality creative partnerships, strategic acquisitions, and long-term value creation for our songwriters and partners.”