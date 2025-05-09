The Weeknd Signs With WME

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of his stadium tour, which kicks off this weekend in Glendale, Arizona, talent agency WME has announced the signing of Canadian recording artist Abel Tesfaye, better known to fans as The Weeknd.

The Weeknd remains one of the biggest recording artists of his era, with 116 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where he continues to hold the record for the most songs with over a billion streams on the platform.

The signing follows the release of The Weeknd’s latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which topped the Billboard album charts after its January debut.

In addition to his tour, The Weeknd is also preparing for the release of his film Hurry Up Tomorrow, set to premiere on May 16. The suspense thriller stars The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, and is loosely connected to the album.

The film marks Tesfaye’s return to acting after his debut in the 2019 crime drama Uncut Gems and his starring role in HBO’s The Idol, which he co-created and co-wrote.