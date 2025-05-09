Former Billboard Boss Julian Holguin Named CEO Of Rolling Stone

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rolling Stone, the venerable music magazine, has appointed veteran marketing executive Julian Holguin as Chief Executive Officer.

“Rolling Stone is the pinnacle of media and journalism; it has helped shape culture in America for decades. Joining this team to help build the enduring legacy of such an iconic brand is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply proud to be part of its next chapter,” Holguin said.

Holguin previously held multiple senior roles at Billboard, including a term as president of the company from 2020 to 2022, before joining the digital content and crypto company Doodles as Chief Executive Officer.

Holguin assumes the leadership role from former CEO Gus Wenner, who will transition to the role of executive chairman. Wenner oversaw the sale of the Rolling Stone brand to Penske Media in 2017 and became CEO in 2021.

During his tenure, Wenner—the son of Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner—helped modernize the brand’s digital presence and expand its reach into new media formats.