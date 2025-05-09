Spotify Expands Features After Federal Court Rules Apple’s App Store Too Restrictive

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Following an April decision by a U.S. federal court that found Apple’s App Store restrictions overly limiting, Spotify has announced the submission of a new app update that the streaming giant describes as more consumer-friendly.

The updated app will allow users to purchase individual audiobooks and, for Premium users, to buy additional “Top Up” hours for audiobook listening beyond the 15 free hours included each month.

These changes stem from the recent Epic Games v. Apple ruling, which aims to level the playing field by allowing developers to show clear pricing information and include direct purchase links for digital goods on iPhones—without unnecessary steps or added fees imposed by Apple.

According to Spotify, the ruling paves the way for additional app features, including:

Clear pricing information within the app, including subscription costs and promotional offers

Direct links to purchase subscriptions, making it easier to upgrade from Free to Premium plans

Seamless transitions between Premium subscription tiers (Individual, Student, Duo, or Family)

Expanded payment options beyond Apple’s system, with more choices available via Spotify’s website

“Spotify has always believed that the internet should be a fair and open ecosystem. It’s absolutely necessary to fuel growth, innovation, and creator discovery. This groundbreaking decision could unlock real opportunities for creators building their businesses and sharing their art with fans through Spotify,” the company said.